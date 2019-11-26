Life Gender equality a pipe dream unless men relinquish their patriarchal dividend In sub-Saharan Africa, the inequality gap between men and women can only be probably closed in 135 years’ time BL PREMIUM

The 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence starts on November 25 every year and runs until 10 December — Human Rights Day. These 16 days give us the opportunity to reflect on the structures and behaviours that give rise to gender-based violence, and also the policies that are intended to tackle this scourge.

Gender-based violence is sadly not an anomaly anywhere in the world, but in SA especially, it defines our normal. It is part of a myriad harms directed at women, which include intimate partner violence, domestic violence, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, rape and femicide.