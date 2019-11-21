BOOK REVIEW: Finuala Dowling brings wit, warmth and nuance to campus politics

Acclaimed poet and novelist Finuala Dowling’s employment at the University of Cape Town over the last several tumultuous years has provided fertile material for her captivating fifth work of fiction, Okay, Okay, Okay.

At its core are two shocking deaths. Siphokazi Nonjinge, a young student at the fictional University of Adamastor (very obviously inspired by UCT) is driven, through exploitation and abuse, to commit suicide. Then there is the academic Miriam Landor, who dies, at 30, of a heart attack — her symptoms having been dismissed by her ambitious, career-focused husband, Simon. While the circumstances differ widely, these are both women who died scandalously young as a result of being ignored by those who should’ve listened and offered support. And both deaths have far-reaching effects. Siphokazi’s will ignite campus-wide protests (reminiscent of those that gripped UCT in 2015 and 2016) while Miriam’s will force a reckoning between the daughter she left behind, Cecily, and her widower, Simon.

Simon is a particularly greasy cog high up in a gargantuan bureaucratic machine and activity of any kind tends to be hampered by copious form-filling and thickets of red tape — a state of affairs Dowling frequently spins into pure satirical gold. As the handsomely remunerated head of the centre of effective communication, the slick-talking sycophant acts as spokesperson and general dogsbody for an appearances-obsessed vice-chancellor. The former English lecturer uses his literary nous to dissemble, obfuscate and embellish. In addition to e-mails, circulars and forms, his tedious workday might include, for example, an attempt “to write up a report on the VC’s visit to Paris so that it did not sound like a junket”.

A chance encounter with a former student while shopping reminds him of the joys of teaching. Dowling writes: “Should he have stayed in the tutorial rooms, inspiring the young to lead good lives? But teaching assistants and lecturers earned a pittance. No grilled artichokes for them.”