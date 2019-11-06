Pompeii ready to reveal more of its haunting past

The longest queue in Pompeii, an Italian city covered by a volcanic eruption nearly 2,000 years ago, is at a small brothel. While the paintings on the walls inside are suitably erotic, it’s hard not to find the little stone beds and their stone pillows in cramped cubicles depressing.

Pompeii, a city on Italy’s west coast, was about 800 years old when nearby Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD, covering it in volcanic ash and rock, sealing its fate.

The cheap titillation that can be had from looking at naughty pictures in a brothel from 2,000 years ago is obviously a draw point.

“Since its excavation in the 18th century, Pompeii has acquired the reputation of being a permissive, sybaritic place,” says University of Maryland classics professor Judith Hallett in the Smithsonian Magazine.

“Throughout the ancient Greco-Roman world, slaves had to cater to the whims of the elite. I think all slaves, male and female, were on duty as potential sex partners for their male masters. If you were a slave, you could not say no.”

But the city has so much more sophistication to offer and admire in a broad sweep; from the obvious to the subtle touches that take keen eyes and time to find. It gives a salutary lesson that people are not dissimilar despite the epoch in which they lived.