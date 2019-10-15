Lest we forget the victims of hatred

Ever since a small, unmarked building on Joburg’s busy Jan Smuts Avenue first announced its gloomy presence, many commuters have wondered idly about the reason for the rusted railway tracks embedded into its dark stone and concrete walls.

Against a global background of increasing xenophobia, Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism and rising racism, the recently opened Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre (JHGC) was specifically designed to provoke conversations about race, acts of racial terror and the dire consequences of racial hatred.

“JHGC architect Lewis Levin consulted at length with Holocaust survivors and Tutsi survivors of the genocide in Rwanda who were living in Johannesburg,” the centre’s founding director, Tali Nates, explains.

“Jewish survivors identified train tracks as the most powerful symbol of the cattle-trucks used to transport them to the concentration camps during WW2. For the Rwandan survivors, the tracks represented colonial oppression and the trees that bore witness to the murder of their countrymen in forested landscapes.”

The building is replete with architectural symbolism.

“The centre’s large glass windows indicate genocide happens in daylight while the neighbours are watching,” Nates adds.

“The red-burnt English bond bricks used for the walls laid lengthwise and crosswise are reminiscent of the brick used in Auschwitz’s gas chambers; the granite gravestone off-cuts used to pave the courtyard are reminiscent of unmarked graves.”