Mining gold’s legacy in light filtered by David Goldblatt’s lens

In the negotiations at Lonmin’s Marikana mine in 2012, one of the rockdrill operators demanding R12,500 a month approached a manager he knew: “Please help us!” he pleaded. When the manager recounted this story to a mutual friend, his eyes welled up: over the loss of life for so small a sum given the salaries earned by executives; over his inability to mediate given the way the mining industry tallies the cost of labour against the fluctuating values of metals and currencies.

The manager was “broken”, the friend told me, “because he understood the real value of that drill operator in a way the shareholders couldn’t. There would be no platinum if it weren’t for him. There would be no mining industry if it weren’t for him.”

I thought of this story as I stood at the Norval Foundation in Cape Town, before David Goldblatt’s 50-year-old On the Mines photographs. Many of them are well known individually, but here they are in a full set, bought by the collector Louis Norval. Goldblatt died exactly a year ago at 87 and prepared this exhibition, though he did not live to see it.

Goldblatt’s dispassionate, humane eye has provided a visual conscience for this country, and it began with these unforgettable works. They document what is at the core of our country’s economy and society; the bedrock seam runs — like the mines themselves — beneath our collective unconscious. Something we turn away unless we are forced to confront it, as we were in the aftermath of the Marikana massacre.

“Below ground”, wrote Nadine Gordimer in a pungent essay that accompanies the photographs (she and Goldblatt collaborated on the project), was a place of “the subconscious, from where what matters most in human affairs never comes up to light, or does so disguised as coarse sentiment or expedience, patronage or indifference”.

Along with the coarse sentiment comes up fine sediment too: the dust that makes the Witwatersrand’s “own landscape … of waste and water”, as Gordimer puts it — and that has settled in generations of mineworkers’ lungs. The latter has caused what the University of Cape Town Lung Institute’s Dr Neil Ellis calls “an epidemic without precise parallel in human history, when its extent in terms of duration, intensity and magnitude are all taken into account”.

Ellis’s words are cited in a disturbing and eerily beautiful new documentary Dying for Gold, which comes out of the landmark class-action suit filed on behalf of miners with silicosis and their dependants. In July, a court is expected to approve a settlement of at least R5bn, to be paid out to individual claimants over the next 12 years. According to Dying for Gold, 500,000 gold miners in SA and its neighbouring countries “are dying of silicosis and tuberculosis today”. Catherine Meyburgh and Richard Pakleppa, the filmmakers, have no qualms in using the word “genocide”.

Back in 1966 Goldblatt took a photograph of a pile of shovels retrieved from a mine in his home town, Randfontein. They are stacked, not by design but for convenience, into a structure reminiscent of a Holocaust memorial, in the way it echoes “the residue of shoes, suitcases” left behind at death camps, as the exhibition’s curator Karel Nel put it to me. Nel marvelled at the way the shovels conjure “the hand, the life, at the end of each handle”, clearing out the matter, spadeful by spadeful, that would in many cases kill them.