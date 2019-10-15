DIY investor? Make use of online calculators to at least crunch the numbers

If you’re a DIY investor, or someone who isn’t partial to taking financial advice, you should at least test an online retirement calculator to check if your savings are on track. Most of the big insurers have these calculators, but some are more useful than others.

Online retirement calculators are designed to help you work out whether your current retirement savings — including what you save in an employer-sponsored fund and on your own in a retirement annuity or preservation fund — will last the number of years you expect to live in retirement, or to calculate how much money you need to save to get your desired monthly income in retirement.

But figuring out that desirable monthly income can be tricky if you haven’t grasped the concept of a replacement ratio. A replacement ratio is the pension your savings will provide when you retire expressed as a ratio of the salary you were receiving just before you retired. Because most people have fewer expenses in retirement, a replacement ratio of 70% is often considered enough. But everyone’s financial circumstances are different and if, for example, you are going to be paying a home loan in retirement or supporting dependants, you may need a higher replacement ratio.

It’s also tricky to guess what the average inflation rate might be while you’re saving for retirement, or the rate at which your retirement savings should grow. Remember, your investments should grow at an above-inflation rate in line with the investment risk you take, and the actual inflation rate is less important as it affects both your investments and the income you require in retirement in the same proportion.

If you are a long way from retirement, you should be invested in more growth assets and expect an average return of at least 5% a year after inflation. If you are more conservatively invested because you are closer to retirement or in retirement, your return is likely to be a lower inflation plus 2% or 3 %.

Another difficulty you may face is figuring out how much you are saving for retirement if your employer also contributes on your behalf to an employer-sponsored fund. If you have group life and disability cover, you will need to strip out this amount as well as any fund costs.