Train your brain to start saving right now

There are many hidden ways in which we spend money unwisely, says Pieter

Koekemoer, the head of Coronation Personal Investments.

He lists free trials that automatically convert into billings after the first month, convenience shopping because your credit card details are saved online, or upgrading to newer models when you don't really need to. "While it may take some effort to identify and close the tap on some of these running expenses, just take a moment to consider what you could do with that cash if you were to invest it. Allowing it to grow until such time that you can comfortably afford something that you really need . That is the real meaning of saving."

Recent data from First National Bank shows that middle-income earners (earning between R7,000 and R60,000 a month) spend 25% of their income just on interest.

By paying extra towards your debt - and refraining from spending more on credit - you can pay down and eventually extinguish your debt, freeing up money to save.

Sashia Sunker-Oosthuizen, who is the head of commercialisation at Nedbank Forex and Investments, says saving is about training your brain.

"The key is to start achieving small savings successes and grow them over time. The way to do that is by setting realistic savings goals," she says. A goal may be to save R100 this month as the start of an emergency fund.

"As you achieve small, realistic goals, you'll gain the confidence to reach for bigger savings successes, which will reprogramme your savings belief system over time."

Sunker-Oosthuizen says you must set short-, medium- and long-term savings goals and save towards all of them.

"Don't just save for that proverbial rainy day. Identify four or five specific savings goals and set clear time frames to achieve them. They may range from a holiday at the end of the year, to having enough money in five years' time to put down a deposit on a house or car," she says.

Once you've set your goals, you need to choose the savings vehicles that best match the growth and time requirements.

Some savings goals are easier than others. Saving for something tangible such as a property or car is sometimes easier than saving for retirement - which is a difficult concept for us to grasp, especially when we are 30 or 40 years from retirement.

But don't put off savings for your twilight years - which could be 30 years long!

Allan Gray's Betela provides this example of the cost of procrastination: "Say you wanted to have R100,000 in 10 years, and you began saving today, you could achieve this with R500 a month," she says.

"If you delay for five years, then you would have to put away R1,300 per month to achieve your goal in time. This is because the earlier you start, the better, as you let compounding do most of the heavy lifting to reach your financial goals."