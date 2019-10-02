MARK GEVISSER: The Hanekom judgment — so who are SA’s real enemy agents?

“@Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent.” When judge Dhaya Pillay instructed Jacob Zuma in August to delete this tweet because it was defamatory, Comrade Vladimir Masilela might have agreed. Masilela is one of the fictional heroes of Barry Gilder’s recent novel The List, and is a former head (like Gilder himself) of state intelligence services.

“‘Enemies’ is not a good word,” Masilela says to a new recruit. “We don’t have enemies, [and] opposition to the government is not a legitimate reason to apply the very powerful and sensitive tool of your trade that the law allows you.”

Three months later (in real time rather than fiction), Pillay neatly dispatched Zuma’s contention that Hanekom was an “enemy agent” because he met with the EFF to talk about getting rid of the then-president:

“To link ‘enemy’ to opposition parties would be the antithesis of all that we stand for as a peace-loving, multiparty democracy,” she ruled, reminding Zuma anyway of what the constitutional court had said to him in 2017: his oath of office had been to the constitution, and not to a political party.