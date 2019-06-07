Jesus may not walk among us but Keanu Reeves does

You wouldn’t have thought it but New Yorker writer Naomi Fry’s recent piece of gushing appreciation for the humility of actor Keanu Reeves has caused somewhat of a viral gospel appreciation of his good nature (if not his less than impressive acting abilities) since its publication earlier this week.

Beginning with a meditation on Reeves’ recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in which the actor responded to a question about “What happens to us after we die,” with the answer, “I know the ones that love us will miss us,” Fry’s piece then goes on to ask why it seems that we know so little about an actor who has been a leading man for some of Hollywood’s biggest earning films for more than three decades.

Born in Beirut in 1964 to an English costume designer mother and a US-Hawaiian father, Reeves grew up in one of those typically dysfunctional and itinerant baby-boomer households — his father went to jail for dealing heroin when Reeves was very young, his mother remarried a few times and shipped off her family to Australia, then New York and finally Canada.

Reeves attended four high schools before finally dropping out and never obtaining his diploma but working as an actor from the age of nine before landing his first significant screen role in the 1986 drama River’s Edge. From then on the rest is, as they say, history, and Reeves has been a consistent presence on screens in a variety of roles and starred in some of the biggest films of the era.

In the late ’90s he and then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme had a stillborn child and two years later Syme died in a car accident. But apart from these well-publicised and tragic details of his life, Reeves has managed to “pull off the nearly impossible feat of remaining an enigmatic cult figure despite having been an A-list actor for decades”, as GQ writer Alex Pappedemas wrote in a profile for the magazine in May

Reeves’ latest blockbuster is John Wick 3: Parabellum in which the actor reprises his role as an angry assassin determined to do what it takes to ensure his survival in the face of the retribution and threats to the life of his dog posed by various armies unleashed by a secret group of angry fellow assassins.

It was as part of the publicity for the film that the actor made his appearance on Colbert’s show and delivered the answer that left many fans and internet commentators so enamoured with him that they began to share stories of meeting the actor in real life. These have contributed to the recent evaluation of Reeves as a modern-day sage, a messianic figure whose attitudes to his fame provide an elixir to the self-aggrandisement of Generation Z.

In 2010 when a paparazzi picture of Reeves emerged — sitting scruffily dressed on a New York park bench eating a lonely sandwich — it prompted the declaration of June 15 as “Cheer Up Keanu Day”, and the viral phenomenon of the “Sad Keanu” meme.