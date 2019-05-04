Measles could affect usage of vaccine for HPV-related cancers

To understand why some parents have chosen not to protect their kids from measles, consider why parents shun another well-tested vaccine, which would protect children from a number of devastating forms of cancer. While more than 700 people have been infected by this latest measles outbreak in the US, thousands of young people are unnecessarily being infected with cancer-associated strains of human papillomavirus (HPV). These will slowly, quietly, cause cancer in some of them years later.

“The anti-vaxxers really hate the HPV vaccine,” says Stewart Lyman, a cancer researcher who wrote a provocative opinion piece for the medical website STAT, connecting opposition against vaccines to an often-deserved public distrust of the pharmaceutical industry. He included a long list of breaches of trust — from high drug prices to bungled clinical trails to lies about the alleged safety of opioids.

When I called Lyman, I found his primary concern related to vaccines is HPV. Though a vaccine has been available since 2006, less than half of girls and only 38% of boys in the US are getting it, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, the cancer-causing strains of HPV currently infect at least one in five US adults.

For years the virus was associated exclusively with cervical cancer, which can often be caught early with regular screenings. It was a female problem. But today the most common HPV-associated cancer is oral cancer, and for this there is no standard screening test. More than 18,000 cases are diagnosed each year, and most of them are in men.

In 2016, Lyman said, he was diagnosed with an HPV-associated cancer in his tonsils, and he suspects that he might have picked up the infection as a teenager.

Mercola and misinformation

The virus raises the risk of a number of less common cancers as well, none of which can be easily caught early through screening. It’s terrible that so many people are stuck with this virus, but wonderful that the younger generations don’t have to be. The vaccine has been tested and given widely in Australia with no evidence of serious side effects. Why skip it?

The answer becomes clear from a Google search for HPV vaccine and risks, which brings up reputable information from the American Cancer Society, quickly followed by a dramatic essay by Joseph Mercola, who is known for spreading distrust of mainstream medicine and promotion of vitamins.