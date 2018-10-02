Nostalgia for past art glory suffuses even Lisbon’s Ritz

Saudade. On my last evening in Lisbon I felt it like the tide that streams into the Tagus River. The Oxford Dictionary defines saudade — woefully inadequately — as "a feeling of longing, melancholy or nostalgia".

I was standing by an empty pool in the Jardim Torel, under a pink, cloud-speckled sky, alone save for one or two passersby. Lisbon’s hills rippled out beyond the balustrades: a jumble of tiles, concrete, stone and glass — as close and elusive as the recent past.

I spotted the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz in the distance where my sojourn in the city began. When it opened in 1959, it was the city’s first grand hotel, built with the lavish, enthusiastic support of Portugal’s then dictator, António de Oliveira Salazar. Almost 60 years later, it still has no equal.

There are many reasons to love this hotel: the impeccably gracious service; the snatches of piano playing at tea time; the elegant, spacious rooms overlooking Eduardo VII Park.

The rooftop running track has sweeping city vistas that shift with each stride. The lap pool and spa in the basement are dimly lit and lush. The waffles and buttermilk pancakes are gobsmackingly yummy — my two favourites from the bountiful array of breakfast options you can enjoy either in the grand, high-ceilinged restaurant or the cosy, clubby Ritz Bar.

The hotel is an extraordinarily rich trove of mid-century Portuguese art. Myths, symbolism and everyday moments find bold, often colourful expression in tapestries, sculptures, paintings and friezes throughout the building. Although it’s hard to miss the three Centaurus-inspired works by José Sobral de Almada-Negreiros that dominate the lounge, it’s also worth seeking out the appositely titled Four Seasons by Sarah Afonso on the mezzanine. And you absolutely must sneak into the ballroom to admire the delicate, glowing hues of Arnaldo de Almeida’s Bambús.