Film tourism offers travellers inspiration for new itineraries

There are almost as many types of film tourism as there are movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Visitors flock to Universal Studios for themed rides or New Zealand to walk the forests and mountains where The Lord of the Rings was filmed.

In 2016, the Department of Tourism commissioned Charlene Herselman, an academic in the University of Pretoria’s department of historical and heritage studies, to conduct a study on the potential of local film tourism.

The study was part of a research project that involved other institutions and a collection of case studies from the UK, one of the world leaders in film tourism, to create a model that could be used in SA.

"Film tourism has been called by many different names — movie-induced tourism, screen tourism, cinematic tourism, media-based tourism — but they’re all investigating the same things," says Herselman, who is completing her doctorate on the subject.

"It refers to any tourism associated with a film site. It could be somebody visiting where a film was made or is being made. It could be based on a film, like a theme park. It could be associated with celebrities. So, basically, anything that has to do with film or television destinations."

Other travellers might be motivated to take a trip to a place purely for its significance as a film site, as fans of The Vampire Diaries do when they visit the town of Covington, Georgia in the US, which played the part of Mystic Falls.