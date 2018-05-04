National

ADVERTISING AND MARKETING

Cape Town's booming film industry nets R2bn for the metro

The Western Cape’s trade agency says its film unit secured nine film and media declarations in the 2017-18 financial year

04 May 2018 - 05:26 Bekezela Phakathi
Snow on Table Mountain, Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Snow on Table Mountain, Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Cape Town’s film industry continues to thrive, with the city securing film and media declarations that will contribute close to R2bn to the metro.

The Western Cape’s trade and investment promotion agency, Wesgro, announced on Thursday that a total of nine film and media declarations were facilitated by its Film and Media promotion unit in the 2017-18 financial year.

In addition to this, the unit delivered advertising worth more than R33m through marketing support for the film and media industry. The spend on productions will result in the creation of close to 2,450 full-time jobs in the province.

Cape Town has attracted A-list actors and crews in recent years. Its film industry contributes over R5bn to its domestic economy and has over the past few years created more than 35,000 jobs. Its "competitive film tariffs and user charges for filming" have ensured that it remains an attractive destination for film makers.

Wesgro called securing the film and media declarations an "outstanding achievement" and said this was due to the "efforts of a … two-woman team — headed by Monica Rorvik and supported by Lisa Mini, film and media relations officer. Both women were certified as official African film commissioners by the African Film Commissions Network in November 2017."

Rorvik said more than $30bn is spent on production by Motion Picture Association companies globally, and the likelihood is that SA can grow its spending from those companies from $400m to $1.5bn.

"Their objective to grow the local industry is aligned to the department of economic development and tourism’s five-year film and media strategy, the Cape Town Film Studios, as well as the film and media promotion mandate from the City of Cape Town," the agency said.

"This sector has a lot of potential … which will allow us to further develop our skills set and grow the number of jobs," said Western Cape economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde.

Lessons from Cape Town water shortage crisis

Researcher Amy Fallon singles out preparedness as key to avoid the development of a crisis of the proportions witnessed in Cape Town
National
2 days ago

How to get SA going: deindustrialisation

The economy must reverse decades of deindustrialisation if it is to tackle the country’s urgent challenges
Features
1 day ago

Cape Town brewery raises R3m through crowd-funding and plans to go global

Drifter Brewing Company used the Uprise.Africa website, raising more than R1m in a week; the brewer now plans to expand sales to the US‚ Europe ...
Companies
1 day ago

Cape Town’s tourism and agriculture sectors most exposed by drought, says Moody’s

The ratings agency estimates capital expenditure related to water and sanitation infrastructure could be as much as R12.7bn over the next five years
National
1 month ago

Wesgro says many Cape Town hotels fall within protected zones with regards to water

The city’s commercial centres will continue to receive water; the hospitality industry contributes nearly R40bn a year to the Western Cape economy
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Graft alleged as City of Johannesburg agencies ...
National
2.
Labour office rejects lowest ranking of SA’s ...
National / Labour
3.
Gauteng council to review deals with KPMG and SAP
National
4.
Cape Town's booming film industry nets R2bn for ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.