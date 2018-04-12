New malaria net shows promise against insecticide-resistant mosquitoes

London — A new kind of bed net that blocks mosquitoes’ resistance to a common insecticide provides substantially improved protection against malaria, a major study has found.

Malaria-carrying mosquitoes are rapidly evolving the ability to resist insecticides and the trait is spreading across Africa, putting millions of lives at risk.

To counter the threat, scientists have developed a novel bed net incorporating the chemical piperonyl butoxide, which blocks the natural defence mechanisms of insects against the standard insecticide pyrethroid.