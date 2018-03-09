Why Cape Tour is attracting a slew of development cyclists

"We still have more to achieve in the training programme, but we are nearing a standard where we are aiming for podium placements in major races in the near future."

In preparations for the Tour, there has been more emphasis on structured training including shorter, faster, intense rides and clocking up mileage.

Nicholas Dlamini, who won the overall King of the Mountain title in the 810km Tour Down Under in Australia in January, has been mentoring the elite development cyclists. He hails from Khayelitsha and the cyclists idolise him and take in everything he says about training, racing and mental attitude.

Vuyo Mavuya is another exceptional elite development cyclist, also in Grade 11 at Matthew Goniwe. "I initially started cycling with my friends just for fun after I fixed an old bike that had been discarded at my school," he says.

"Before this programme, cycling was generally not taken seriously where I live in Khayelitsha because we didn’t have sponsors or proper bikes.

"I met Mr Mike [Tippett] in 2016 and he invited me to join the development cycling group. I was given a nice bike and I saw that I could really do it.

"I love cycling and I have been training very hard, doing interval training, sprint training and long distance every day except Mondays.

"It’s better to ride in a group, because it is safer — in our area we are at risk of being hijacked – but sometimes I need to ride alone and then I ride very fast!" he says.

Mavuya has done the "pretty tough" Cape Town Cycle Tour before and is aiming for a place in the top five or 10 in 2018.

"I’m very serious about cycling," he says. "After I complete school, I would like to be a professional cyclist and study further. I would like to go and study sports management in Joburg as there are a lot of opportunities in cycling."

Bashir Madhi, who teaches maths at Matthew Goniwe, is coordinating and mentoring the cyclists. He will also take part in the Tour. "I’ve done it twice with our cyclists; they leave me far behind, but I encourage the slower ones to complete the race," Madhi says.

The development cycling programme has a significant influence on the pupils’ lives and broadens their life experience, he adds.

"Many of the learners at our school are from very difficult, underresourced backgrounds and this programme gives them the opportunity to compete in races all over the Western Cape, and to meet and interact with different people and cultures.

"We see such a change in attitude, in the way they conduct themselves and in their schoolwork when they are part of this programme," Madhi says.

"So many more of our learners now want to cycle, but we don’t have more bicycles. We want to try and get some more and also some second-hand spinning bikes sponsored or donated for training, as the conditions on the road are dangerous, and these will help them to put in extra training when they are preparing for major races," he says.

Julian van Wyk, 13, from De Doorns is the youngest cyclist in the development squad competing in the 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour. He is in Grade 7 at Orchards Primary School and has excelled at cycling since receiving his bike in 2017.

"I feel very good; I have trained very hard and I am very excited to ride in the Tour. I’m going to do well," he says.

Orchards Primary teacher Quinton Verrooi will be riding with the development squad in the 2018 Tour — his eighth.

"The cycling programme is mainly for high schools, but our school has several very keen cyclists in Grade 7 who will join the high school programme next year," he says.

"Nedbank and The Sports Trust have done an incredible thing with this programme and they are such a support to us. We are also putting in effort from our side to try and raise some money to buy more bikes.

"In our community there are many negative influences, whereas cycling influences our young people so positively and that is my passion."