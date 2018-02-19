Why good mental health is priceless

Ngono defends the magistrate’s decision. Prison for a case like this isn’t worth it because it wouldn’t change anything, she says.

"We need to look at changing behaviours, so it’s better to make people aware of themselves. It’s essential to take responsibility for what’s happened and be ready to work on yourself. That’s tough, but if you are ready for it you are already on the path to shift."

Valued Ctitizens’s main prison programme is called Diversion and aims to divert offenders away from crime and back into the community. Probation officers at courts in Randburg, Midrand, Alexandra and Johannesburg assess offenders and decide if they should go for sentencing or be given diversion training for a second chance. If they complete the programme successfully, the charges are withdrawn.

It is not easy, Ngono insists. Valued Citizens also assesses the offenders to ensure they are committed to the programme.

"When they are before the courts they are scared so they say whatever they think is right. When they come here they are already more cool and relaxed, so we make sure the person isn’t blaming the rest of the world for what has happened and not feeling at all responsible," she explains.

"We only work with people who are keen to take responsibility for what has happened in their lives and who say ‘I have a challenge, I need to work on myself, would you help?’."

The offices of Valued Citizens in Randburg are covered with Picasso-esque self-portraits drawn by the offenders. They paint with their eyes closed to discover their unconscious image of themselves. This isn’t easy, Ngono says. "Some have problems closing their eyes because they’re in a room with 12 people they don’t trust. Then they look around and begin to laugh, and we tell them to be less judgmental … the more judgmental you are of others the more you judge yourself."

They also draw a timeline of the choices they have made in life to help them understand themselves and explore what triggers their bad behaviour.

"How did you end up having an argument with the policeman or doing bodily harm?" asks Ngono. "Where did that anger come from, why do you punish yourself through that inner voice that tells you you’re not good enough?"

It seems to work. So far, 2,099 adults, youths and children have been diverted from the courts and only nine have reoffended.

Ngono, a French woman who married a South African, is an exuberant character full of entertaining stories and a vibrant laugh. She first came to SA in 1997, travelled the country alone and fell in love with it. She returned and took a job as a French interpreter, often working with government bodies. In 2001, the Gauteng department of education tapped into her background in philosophy and asked her to develop a citizenship programme for schools, funded by corporate donations.