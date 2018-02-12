How words help to get to the bottom of depression

This can help spot linguistic features that humans may miss, calculating the percentage prevalence of words and classes of words, lexical diversity, average sentence length, grammatical patterns and many other metrics. So far, personal essays and diary entries by depressed people have been useful, as has the work of well-known artists such as Cobain and Plath.

For the spoken word, snippets of natural language of people with depression have also provided insight. Taken together, the findings from such research reveal clear and consistent differences in language between those with and without symptoms of depression.

Language can be separated into two components: content and style. The content relates to what is expressed, the meaning or subject matter of statements.

People with symptoms of depression use an excessive number of words conveying negative emotions, specifically negative adjectives and adverbs such as lonely, sad or miserable. More interesting is the use of pronouns. People with symptoms of depression use more first-person singular pronouns — such as me, myself and I — and fewer second and third person pronouns such as they, them or she. This pattern of pronoun use suggests people with depression are more focused on themselves and less connected with others. Researchers have reported that pronouns are more reliable in identifying depression than negative emotion words.

Rumination (dwelling on personal problems) and social isolation are common features of depression. The style of language relates to how people express themselves, rather than the content we express.

A recent big data text analysis of 64 different online mental health forums, examining more than 6,400 members found that absolutist words, which convey absolute magnitudes or probabilities, such as always, nothing or completely, were better markers for mental health forums than pronouns or negative emotion words.

People with depression will have a more black and white view of the world, and this manifests in their style of language. Compared with 19 different control forums (for example, Mumsnet and Student Room), the prevalence of absolutist words is about 50% greater in anxiety and depression forums, and about 80% greater for suicidal ideation forums.

Pronouns produced a similar distributional pattern as absolutist words across the forums, but the effect was smaller. By contrast, negative emotion words were paradoxically less prevalent in suicidal ideation forums than in anxiety and depression forums.

The research included recovery forums, where members who feel they have recovered from a depressive episode write positive and encouraging posts. Here negative emotion words were used at comparable levels to control forums, while positive emotion words were elevated by about 70%. Nevertheless, the prevalence of absolutist words remained significantly greater than that of controls but slightly lower than in anxiety and depression forums.