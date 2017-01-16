Depressed? You’re stuck with the drugs you have for at least another decade

Andrea Cipriani, a consultant psychiatrist at Oxford, said risk aversion was understandable, given uncertain returns and the cost of developing and bringing a new drug to market at about $1bn.

"It’s a lot of money to spend, and there’s a high rate of failure," Cipriani said.

Treatment for depression usually involves medication, psychotherapy or a combination. But up to half the people treated fail to get better with first-line antidepressants, and about a third are resistant to medication.

Depression rates rising

The experts said that since the current generation of SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) antidepressants — including Eli Lilly’s blockbuster Prozac — are widely available as cheap generics, there is reluctance among health services to fund expensive new drugs that may not be much better.

The specialists said this was partly because existing medications were, though by no means perfect, quite effective in more than half of patients, and partly because in this condition placebos can have a massive impact.

That made it difficult, they said, to show that a new drug was working above and beyond a positive placebo response and an already effective generation of available drugs.

Depression is already one of the commonest mental illness, affecting more than 350-million people worldwide and ranking as the leading cause of disability globally, according to the World Health Organization.