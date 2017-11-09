One man’s quest for freedom after freedom

The Roving Bantu Kitchen is a multi-cultural and colourful venue, combining jazz, freedom and food. It was founded by Sifiso Ntuli, a longtime resident of Brixton, Johannesburg.

"It is part of a wider vision of building a new society by recreating and retelling the South African story through music, food, art and contributing towards the national vision of creating a nonracial, nonsexist society of equality," he explains.

Roving Bantu Kitchen is a haven for the soulful experience of ubuntu. The intimate venue exudes the warmth of culture, cuisine, music, fine art and conversation. People of all classes and races congregate inside and outside the venue, transforming a lonely street corner into a beautiful image and experience of culture and community.

The journey for Ntuli began more than 35 years ago when he joined the ANC. It was 1981 and apartheid was celebrating 20 years of a white republic. During the celebrations on Wits campus, Ntuli set a flag alight, which earned him the attention of the notorious security police.

"I was nine years old when [Ahmed] Timol was thrown out of room 1026 at John Vorster Square, and that story always traumatised me," he recalls.

"So, 10 years later, when I was told to report to room 1026, I knew it was time to go."