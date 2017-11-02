Teaching designers to sew up business

Another is Jacqui Emmanuel of JSE Couture in Durban, who designs a luxury sportswear range called Emmanuel Sports-luxe. She employs eight people and also designs wedding gowns, but realised her skills could be redirected into a field with a far larger potential market. She sells her ranges through social media, online stores and via her company’s website.

"Understanding the business of fashion is really important," Emmanuel says. "Being a designer is good but making money is better, and if you can create an income from what you love, that’s a bonus.

"I want to be able to conquer bigger platforms and I need training and more business acumen. Having constructive criticism from people who will mentor you and train you in the necessary fields is really important," she said.

The judges included fashionista and former Elle editor Jackie Burger, who believes much work is needed to change consumer attitudes to African brands. Getting consumers to be proud of a "Made in SA" label will remain a battle until Africans take more pride in their heritage and their stories.

"If we are not proud of wearing our own designs and shouting it out, we are never going to cultivate that pride," Burger says. "If an international brand is still going to hold a higher gravitas in the way we express our creativity, we are never going to get this off the ground.

"Our biggest challenge is that our currency resides in our creativity and the Threads platform has to counterbalance that so we can become more fluent in the business opportunities.

"Globally, I have noticed a saturation of ideas and for the past two years, there’s been a definite look at Africa as a continent for skills and craft, which is a fantastic opportunity we can harness," Burger says.

Habimana has a background in the business of fashion, which is how she became aware of the general dearth of business skills. She holds a master’s degree in luxury goods and fashion management from Bocconi University in Milan and previously ran the digital operations for Levi’s across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

She then joined a Dutch menswear company and built up its presence in several African countries. "It was one of the toughest experiences of my life and when the store in Johannesburg closed down, I realised how hard it is to run a fashion business," she says.

Next, she presented a television show in which she travelled around Africa interviewing CEOs in the fashion business, and learning a lot in the process. "I started being approached by a few aspiring designers on how to run their businesses and realised the problem is bigger than me. It’s a continent-wide problem and I started brainstorming what could be done to solve this problem," she says.

The result is Threads, which will hopefully grow to become an annual, pan-African business incubation scheme.

After the initial 12-week course, one participant will win a trip to Europe to attend trade fairs and present the business to wholesalers and retailers.

The winner will also become a Mercedes-Benz ambassador for a year, driving a new car, and will receive a Standard Bank small business start-up pack.