Drones mooted to combat malaria

The sterile-insect technique programme centres on the arabiensis species because its members bite and feed outdoors and, therefore, are not all killed by insecticides.

Koekemoer’s research is focused on three sites in the area. It is a process of understanding the quarry, and working out its weaknesses through intense study.

They collect mosquitoes monthly and screen them to see if they are infected with the malaria parasite.

"Then you get very good baseline information on the species you want to target.

"You need this, because if you want to release males one day, you want to target them when the population is at its lowest," she says.

Currently, no sterilised mosquitoes are being released.

Malaria is still one of the world’s biggest killers. According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 500,000 deaths were attributed to the disease in 2015.

Sterile-insect technique is not a new technology; it has been used extensively in the private sector. It helped in the elimination of the American screw-worm fly and is used to curb fruit fly populations in orchards. But if the malaria project is successful, it would be a first for a government-run programme.

"It hasn’t been done with malaria, because malaria is complicated. Countries that are affected by malaria, are also often not politically stable and financial resources are limited," says Koekemoer.

India did attempt a malaria programme using a sterile-insect technique, but it was a disaster. "Their project almost went into operation, but failed because of political reasoning … when somebody said it was bioterrorism," Koekemoer says.

"This is the reason for the importance of education."

There are many reasons sterile-insect technique is needed in the fight against malaria and other diseases, according to malaria expert Prof Lucille Blumberg.

"We need to look for innovative malaria-control methods, because there is insecticide resistance, which is an ongoing problem and I guess insect-sterile technique is one of them. So, it is part of a greater package," Blumberg says.

This package is likely still to include DDT, indoor spraying and the use of nets.

If the laboratory is built in KwaZulu-Natal, it might not be just swarms of sterile male mosquitoes coming off the production line; other disease-carrying male insects could also end up in line for the radiation snip.

Zimbabwe could one day be ordering sterile male tsetse flies from SA in its effort to control sleeping sickness.