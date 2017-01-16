Namibia’s allure will stay with you

An incident at Etosha’s entrance sums up its popularity. As we were signing in, officials rushed up, wanting to know if we could help them. A French couple, without a word of English between them, had some uncooked meat in their car and was told they couldn’t exit with it. "Tell them we will burn it, we will not eat it, they can watch us do it," declared a park official passionately.

This was not an isolated incident of courtesy. As we drove from lodges, to farms, from villages to towns and popular tourist attractions, we heard an oft-repeated refrain.

It seems that many a visitor had initially thought of South Africa as a destination but their travel agents had advised them that Namibia was not only run efficiently, but was clean and, above all, safe.

Extraordinarily, the brutal Germanic colonisation — the Herero genocide being just one example of it — followed by apartheid SA’s administration of South West Africa, as Namibia was before its 1990 Independence, and the savage Border War, have left wounds but not outward bitterness and hostility.

At nearly all the places we visited, both private and state-run, the pride of Namibians and their sense of ownership of tourism was palpable.

We had found an excellent Namibian tourist agency, The Cardboard Box, that booked us into a family game farm, a working cattle farm, high-end apartments in Swakopmund, the Etosha Pan lodges as well as a Windhoek German-run bed-and-breakfast.

We had been wait-listed for the latter, even though we began our bookings seven months before departure.

That shows how popular Namibia is right now.

We did a fair amount of feeding — lions, cheetah and a steenbuck — on one farm that had rescued the animals as cubs, as well as seals and pelicans on a sea-going yacht.

I’ve visited Namibia several times over the past 30 years. Yet I never fail to be astonished at the cold fog that curls in nearly every morning along the Skeleton Coast, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.