Namibia’s allure will stay with you
The country’s awesome dunes are only equalled by its wildlife and sparse plant life, while its expert tourism is rated along with the best in the world, writes Sue Grant-Marshall
The most photographed sand dune in the world, Sossussvlei’s Dune 45, proved to be my Achilles heel. I had tripped and sprained my ankle in the exhilarating, deep darkness of Etosha Pan days before but, faced with the breathtaking 5 million-year-old red sand, I was lured siren-like up it.
Later, as I drifted slowly down, lucky to have it all to myself, for hordes of tourists were arriving in busloads below, I was mesmerised by the stark, empty plain below with dunes rising off it.
People were mere pinpricks reflecting our smallness, our insignificance in the grand design of nature.
Months later, I’m still paying, in pain, for my impulsive climb. For, like our 3,000km trip across primordial Namibia, with its dramatic, thrusting and multilayered folds of mountains, eerie landscapes and thousands of years old welwitschia plants, it was unmissable.
We spent a fortnight on our self-funded trip, flying from OR Tambo to Windhoek, where we hired a 4X4 for the four of us before heading north to Etosha.
By the time we arrived at the pan’s Beau Geste fort of Namutoni, to be greeted by warmly welcoming and efficient staff, we had learnt that not only do Namibians outperform South Africans in terms of tourist hospitality, but their country is a highly sought-after destination throughout the world.
An incident at Etosha’s entrance sums up its popularity. As we were signing in, officials rushed up, wanting to know if we could help them. A French couple, without a word of English between them, had some uncooked meat in their car and was told they couldn’t exit with it. "Tell them we will burn it, we will not eat it, they can watch us do it," declared a park official passionately.
This was not an isolated incident of courtesy. As we drove from lodges, to farms, from villages to towns and popular tourist attractions, we heard an oft-repeated refrain.
It seems that many a visitor had initially thought of South Africa as a destination but their travel agents had advised them that Namibia was not only run efficiently, but was clean and, above all, safe.
Extraordinarily, the brutal Germanic colonisation — the Herero genocide being just one example of it — followed by apartheid SA’s administration of South West Africa, as Namibia was before its 1990 Independence, and the savage Border War, have left wounds but not outward bitterness and hostility.
At nearly all the places we visited, both private and state-run, the pride of Namibians and their sense of ownership of tourism was palpable.
We had found an excellent Namibian tourist agency, The Cardboard Box, that booked us into a family game farm, a working cattle farm, high-end apartments in Swakopmund, the Etosha Pan lodges as well as a Windhoek German-run bed-and-breakfast.
We had been wait-listed for the latter, even though we began our bookings seven months before departure.
That shows how popular Namibia is right now.
We did a fair amount of feeding — lions, cheetah and a steenbuck — on one farm that had rescued the animals as cubs, as well as seals and pelicans on a sea-going yacht.
I’ve visited Namibia several times over the past 30 years. Yet I never fail to be astonished at the cold fog that curls in nearly every morning along the Skeleton Coast, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.
It’s particularly disturbing when you drive, as we did, from the burning dryness and heat of Twyfelfontein’s huge rock boulders with its incredible San-Bushman animal art forms, chiselled with quartz, to the cold of Cape Cross.
We did this in one day. So, the morning was spent in sweltering temperatures and as we headed to the coast we were blanketed in fog banks that hid the sun.
It was uncanny. Even more so were the about 200,000 seals lolling, barking, squealing and, yes, smelling, where the cold Atlantic met the shore.
Gulls screamed, jackals hopped over corpses and babies suckled their mamas, crying like humans when a teat was lost. I thought it a hellish scene.
Swakopmund with its characteristic 19th-century architecture and a pier jutting out into the green, pounding seas, was sudden civilisation after the jagged Grootberg Pass complete with its "Table Mountains" and Karoo-like flat-topped round koppies.
We had opted to luxuriate in swish apartments with Nespresso coffee machines, air conditioning-cum-heaters, for a couple of days on our carefully budgeted trip.
We even had our laundry done there, for a surprisingly low R200 for a big bag.
Swakopmund, increasingly surrounded by uranium mines, is now filled with luxury stores boasting fine jewellery and leather, excellent pharmacies and coffee shops with delicious German confectionery.
But the population is not too "civilised" to resort to the old tradition of rushing out when the rains come, as they do every five or six years, and turn the trickle of the nearby Swakop River into a raging torrent.
We booked three excursions from the pretty, palm-fringed town.
The first was out to sea on a large catamaran from Walvis Bay. A huge seal flopping on to our deck startled us, but we were soon feeding it. Two strutting pelicans followed it.
Massive oil rigs, down from Angola, loomed out of the fog, blinking their yellow lights at us. Simultaneously, dolphins flashed through the waves.
The trip into the dunes near Swakopmund was richly rewarding. Although we had seen documentaries of side-winding adders, the web-footed Namib dune gecko with translucent skin through which you can see veins, and the frog that survives on moisture from fog, 10cm below the sand, are somewhat otherworldly to see personally.
Our guide fed worms to the cutest Tractrac chat that was following our vehicle and also showed us a horned adder and a black chameleon.
That afternoon, he took us into The Moon Landscape in the Namib-Naukluft National Park.
The Damara Granites inside the national park are barren, ghostly mountains, some of which lie below sea level.
We saw the famous welwitschia plants that can date back 2,000 years.
They are unattractive with large green fleshy leaves lying on the dry sand. Their claim to fame lies in their great age. Our guide told us that they have ‘tree trunks’ of up to 3m and roots that spread out for 9m – all below ground.
They exist only in Namibia and Angola, and scientists are still studying the reasons for this phenomenon.
We ended our trip in a lodge nestled deep in the rugged Tsaris Mountains to the south of Sossussvlei.
The drive there was like a switchback roller coaster as we negotiated mountain passes close to the valley lip — it was the stuff of heart attacks.
In terms of it being remote and isolated, this equalled, even surpassed, some of Namibia’s most lonely spots. And therein, for me, lies the majesty and appeal of this ancient land.
No doubt the same applies to the thousands of tourists who make their way to it from crowded international cities where they cannot see the sky, let alone the stars.
