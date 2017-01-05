Gaining a clearer picture of weight loss

Walk into David Barton’s new gym, TMPL, in Manhattan, and you will be greeted by an array of high-tech fitness options — fingerprint scanners, giant screens with lifelike landscapes behind the Spin instructors, and a saltwater pool, all bathed in his trademark recessed LED lighting. But the real game-changing gadget here is not on the weight-room floor. It’s a Styku 3D body scanner, tucked away in a room near the showers that is next to a minibar serving protein shakes.

If history is any guide, millions of people will make a New Year’s resolution to go to one of the 180,000 gyms across the globe in an annual, usually ineffective, effort to lose a few pounds. The primary reason for this failure, according to the experts I spoke to, is that checking your weight is a misguided, demoralising way to gauge overall health.

"Many people are focused on the scale," said Mark de Gorter, CEO of Workout Anytime. "But in doing so, they lose the bigger picture of transforming the body."

Fitness gurus have long complained that the public’s myopic focus on weight is counterproductive. The same amount of muscle weighs more than fat, after all, and yet fat takes up 22% more space, so the real measure should be volume.

As you lose fat, you literally shrink, a fact that you can feel in the fit of your clothes. But it’s hard to be objective when the scale is still creaking beneath your feet.

Enter the body scanner, which allows you to visualise your muscle gain and see, in three dimensions, how you are losing fat — and where. Companies such as Styku and Fit3D, which is available in select Equinox gyms, use a powerful camera to extract millions of data points in fewer than

30 seconds.

The machine takes the surface measurements of

your waist, chest, and arms and then assembles a 3D model that can be rotated, panned, and zoomed from more than 600 infrared images.

In the past year, health club execs such as De Gorter have discovered that the technology is one of the most effective ways to attract and retain clients.