Improved foreign asset ownership good news for SA’s financial standing
Reserve Bank’s latest quarterly bulletin shows SA’s net international investment position has strengthened
29 September 2023 - 05:00
SA’s net balance of foreign assets ownership increased, driven by valuation effects as domestic and foreign share market indices rose in the first quarter, improving the country’s financial standing and creditworthiness.
The Reserve Bank released its second-quarter quarterly bulletin on Thursday, showing that SA’s net international investment position improved, rising from R1.2-trillion at the end of December to R1.7-trillion at the end of March as foreign assets increased more than foreign liabilities...
