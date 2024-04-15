Sirius reports 8% rise in rent roll, benefiting from acquisitions
CEO Andrew Coombs says Sirius’ acquisition pipeline remains strong
15 April 2024 - 08:48
Sirius Real Estate achieved an 8.2% increase in overall rent roll for the year ended March, as management improved both rates and occupancy across the portfolio in spite of the wider macroeconomic conditions.
The owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks said rent roll was up 7.2% on a like-for-like basis. Cash collection has remained robust at above 98% on a rolling 12-month basis. ..
