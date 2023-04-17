Economy

WATCH: House price growth eases in March

Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi

17 April 2023 - 20:29
Picture: 123RF/TOM BAKER
Picture: 123RF/TOM BAKER

House price growth continued to slow in March, according to the FNB’s Residential Property Barometer. Prices averaged 2.1% lower, down from 2.3% in February, as high interest rates weighed on consumers. Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi for greater insight regarding the index.

