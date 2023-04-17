WATCH: House price growth eases in March

China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
House price growth continued to slow in March, according to the FNB’s Residential Property Barometer. Prices averaged 2.1% lower, down from 2.3% in February, as high interest rates weighed on consumers. Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi for greater insight regarding the index.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
House price growth continued to slow in March, according to the FNB’s Residential Property Barometer. Prices averaged 2.1% lower, down from 2.3% in February, as high interest rates weighed on consumers. Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi for greater insight regarding the index.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
