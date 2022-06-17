WEBINAR | How using 'Infrastructure for Good' can improve society

The fifth edition of the Sanlam Investments Critical Conversations thought leadership series will take place on June 27.

At this virtual event, a panel of the country's leading minds in infrastructure will debate the importance of building and improving the wellbeing of society through sustainable infrastructure investments.

According to the National Development Plan, “infrastructure investment as a percentage of GDP needs to grow from 14% in 2020 to 30% by 2030”. During the upcoming webinar, titled “Infrastructure for Good: The Public-Private Edition”, the panellists will explore what we need to do as a public-private collective to achieve this urgent goal.

Moderated by television broadcaster and journalist Lerato Mbele, the panel will include:

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa , head of infrastructure and investments in the presidency and head of Infrastructure SA (an infrastructure centre of excellence established as a single-entry point for infrastructure planning, management, and delivery);

Ndabe Mkhize , founding chairman of Asset Owners Forum SA;

Catherine-Candice Koffman , group executive project preparation at the Development Bank of Southern Africa; and

Ockert Doyer , head of credit at Sanlam Investments.

The panellists will provide insights on infrastructure planning and investment from their unique perspectives and discuss how public-private partnerships can enable the process. Discussions will revolve around the role of infrastructure, specifically green infrastructure, in driving SA's economic recovery.

Some of the challenging considerations the panellists will address include: