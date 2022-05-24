From Kyiv to the Karoo: Exploring the butterfly effect of the Russia-Ukraine war

As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, the world is once again on the precipice of another significant crisis. This comes at a time when consumers around the world are already under pressure from rising inflation and declining global capital markets.

A recent Business Day Dialogue online event, hosted in partnership with global investment firm RisCura, put the spotlight on how the Russia-Ukraine war has caused a butterfly effect from Kyiv to the Karoo. It also looked at other key issues affecting Africa and the rest of the world.

RisCura investment strategist Glenn Silverman explained that the butterfly effect is part of the chaos theory and describes how a minute localised change in a system can have large effects elsewhere. In an interwoven, highly connected global system such as ours, many of the crises afflicting the world at present are having ripple effects and an outsize impact on the global economy and markets, even far from the source.

Moderated by business news anchor Nastassia Arendse, this event — watch the recording below — focused on five themes with the largest impact on the global economy: the Covid-19 pandemic; the war; global supply chains; inflation woes; and central bank rate tightening.