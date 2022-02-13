Economy IMF flags delays in transparency about SA Covid-19 spending SA took a loan from the IMF in July 2020 to help it weather the economic contraction B L Premium

SA has not met all the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) requests for transparency about Covid-19 spending, after the country committed to openness when it became the recipient of a R70bn loan in 2020.

SA took the loan in July 2020 to help it weather the economic contraction caused by the pandemic and to better respond to the virus. In exchange, then finance minister Tito Mboweni signed a letter of intent in which SA made governance and economic reform commitments...