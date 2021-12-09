Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: IMF’s warnings against paralysis getting louder — for good reason

The latest official data on GDP paints a bleak picture of an economy that was starting to recover more robustly than expected in the first half, but was then savaged by July’s eight days of unrest and third-wave lockdown restrictions in the third quarter.

Now, we face a fourth quarter that will again be hit by a fourth wave of Covid, along with more load-shedding. Stats SA said the economy contracted by a worse-than-expected 1.5% in the third quarter, prompting economists to revise down their forecasts, having previously revised forecasts upwards, to well over 5%. ..