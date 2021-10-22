Kganyago says commodity boom won't last, warns the government against complacency
SA’s economy, which slumped 6.4% and lost more than 1-million jobs in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, has got a breather from a surge in commodity prices
22 October 2021 - 19:19
SA’s commodity boom, which is giving rise to demand for more spending, will burst like others before and the government should resist temptation to use it as a reason to delay fiscal consolidation, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.
“Don't adjust your spending thinking you are wealthier than you are,” Kganyago said on Friday during a virtual panel discussion that also involved Mexico’s former central bank governor Agustín Carstens and head of the US Federal Reserve Jay Powell. “The boom is not a permanent one.”..
