Lira hits record low as Erdogan fires three central bank officials

Istanbul — Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed three central bank monetary policy committee (MPC) members on Thursday, appointing two new members in their place, the country’s Official Gazette said, sending the lira to record low.

It said those dismissed were deputy governors Semih Tumen and Ugur Namik Kucuk, along with another MPC member, Abdullah Yavas.

Erdogan appointed Taha Cakmak as a deputy central bank governor and Yusuf Tuna as an MPC member, it said.

Analysts viewed the move as fresh evidence of political interference by Erdogan, a self-described enemy of interest rates who frequently calls for rate cuts.

The lira weakened to a record low of 9.19/$ after the announcement, a loss of 1% on the day. It has weakened about 19% so far in 2021, driven by concerns about monetary policy.

It later pared some of the day’s losses, to stand at 9.13/$.

In September, the central bank unexpectedly cut its key rate to 18% from 19% despite annual inflation of nearly 20%, sparking a new sell-off in the lira, which was also hit by the dollar strengthening against other currencies.

The MPC overhaul came after the presidency said on Wednesday evening that Erdogan had met central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu, publishing a photo of Erdogan standing next to him.

A source said both Yavas and Kucuk had lately opposed some decisions taken by the MPC, while Kucuk had also been against reserve sales to support the lira in previous years.