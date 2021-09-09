Expo 2020 Dubai is Africa’s opportunity to help shape a better world

For six months from October 1 2021 to March 31 2022, Africa will have a global stage — a platform to showcase its potential to change the future, not just of the continent, but of the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai is an unmissable opportunity to respond to how our world has altered; a launch pad for 191 countries to share their desire for positive change, to broaden their horizons and exchange ideas that inspire action to tackle real-life challenges. And Africa must play a leading role.

The world’s population is predicted to rise to about 11-billion by 2100 from 7.7-billion in 2019, with Sub-Saharan Africa accounting for most of the growth, according to the UN World Populations Prospects 2019.

The youngest, fastest-growing continent is brimming with promise. How Africa embraces its accomplishments and overcomes its challenges — ranging from the health pandemic to climate change, sustainable food supply, digitalisation, and equal access to the basic human rights of education and healthcare — will have huge implications globally.

Many participating nations are eager to widen and deepen their ties with Africa, and Expo offers it the opportunity to share its plans and achievements, seek investments and solutions to its challenges, forge new relationships and continue its shift from donor-dependency to productive partnerships.

For the first time in the 170-year history of world expos, every African nation will participate, each with its own pavilion. The AU will also have a pavilion a multicoloured arena devoid of national borders that will showcase Africa’s vast potential and ambitions, reflected in its Agenda 2063 aspirations addressing agriculture, transport, science and technology, and health.

“With our rich natural resources, ingenuity and youthful population, there are many areas for growth,” says Dr Levi Uche Madueke, who will head the AU delegation to the Expo.