Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

Covid-19 Business Watch: The week in review

Michael Avery and panel of guests tackle this week's leading stories impacting SA's economy

30 July 2021 - 17:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

Rather than capital, I feel like Chinese regulators never sleep. Over the past nine months, Ant Group's IPO got pulled, Community Group Buying players were fined for price dumping, and Alibaba and Meituan were fined for anti-monopoly violations. Just like Oprah dishes out cars, every tech giant seems to be getting a summons.

The big news last Friday was the Chinese government’s decision to turn online education stocks into non-profits, banning them from raising capital and going public. The sell-off across the ADRs was huge!

Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, collapsed this week after Chinese competition authorities ordered it to stop a practice of exclusive music licensing rights, also levying a small fine, which follows similar action against other tech firms. And the value destruction in Naspers has been staggering, equalled only by the speed of the recovery this week. So why are the regulators getting involved?

It’s the trillion-rand question for local fund managers right now ... which actually puts our local unrest and vaccine issues into perspective.

Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas Chief Investment Officer at Galileo Asset Managers; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Michael Power, Strategist at Investec Asset Management.

Michael Avery and panel of guests tackle this week's leading stories impacting SA's economy

Cutting through the noise around Chinese tech stocks

The country’s huge population may make investment there seem attractive, but significant risk exists in Chinese internet stocks, writes The Finance ...
Companies
1 day ago

China slices a R500bn hole in the JSE

Chinese crackdown smacks the share prices of Naspers and Prosus, hurting SA’s pension funds
News & Fox
1 day ago

Ethos: That’s the spirit, time to accumulate

Ethos is not the biggest investment counter on the JSE, but IM believes there is an intriguing opportunity for a fairly rapid value uplift
Companies
1 day ago

JSE slips as China’s crackdown and Covid-19 cases weigh on sentiment

The index is on track to break a two-day winning streak, having reached a record level on Thursday
Markets
6 hours ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Ructions on the eastern front

Uncertainty among shareholders after a recent move by Chinese authorities caused a major drop in local share prices, followed by a recovery. Should ...
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA to suffer further downgrades, Absa warns
Economy
2.
WATCH: Are investors giving up on SA’s SMMEs?
Economy
3.
PODCAST | BankservAfrica’s retail transaction ...
Economy
4.
Credit extension falls for fourth month in June ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: How SA can bounce back
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.