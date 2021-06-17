Economy Retail sales surge in April but still disappoint Sales rose 95.8% year on year in April — lower than the expected 99.7% increase predicted in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts BL PREMIUM

Retail sales surged in April, adding to signs that the economy was gradually recovering, but nevertheless undershot economists’ expectations.

That may cause some concern as SA grapples with a worsening third wave of Covid-19 infections that has already forced the government to institute new socioeconomic restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus...