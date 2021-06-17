Retail sales surge in April but still disappoint
Sales rose 95.8% year on year in April — lower than the expected 99.7% increase predicted in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts
17 June 2021 - 14:02
Retail sales surged in April, adding to signs that the economy was gradually recovering, but nevertheless undershot economists’ expectations.
That may cause some concern as SA grapples with a worsening third wave of Covid-19 infections that has already forced the government to institute new socioeconomic restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus...
