Mboweni to review appointment of Irba CEO after concerns raised over Tongaat Hulett role
Tongaat is in the middle of a revival strategy after an accounting scandal compounded a weak operational performance in recent years
29 May 2020 - 21:43
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said he will review the appointment of a former director of Tongaat Hulett, a former corporate heavyweight that was brought to the brink amid one of the country’s biggest accounting scandals, to head up the country’s main regulator of audit firms.
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’s (Irba’s) announcement in April that it planned to appoint Jenitha John, a former FirstRand executive with an impressive career, as its CEO, has attracted controversy due to her previous role as chair of Tongaat’s audit committee in the nine years to March 2019.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now