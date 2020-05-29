Economy Mboweni to review appointment of Irba CEO after concerns raised over Tongaat Hulett role Tongaat is in the middle of a revival strategy after an accounting scandal compounded a weak operational performance in recent years BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said he will review the appointment of a former director of Tongaat Hulett, a former corporate heavyweight that was brought to the brink amid one of the country’s biggest accounting scandals, to head up the country’s main regulator of audit firms.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’s (Irba’s) announcement in April that it planned to appoint Jenitha John, a former FirstRand executive with an impressive career, as its CEO, has attracted controversy due to her previous role as chair of Tongaat’s audit committee in the nine years to March 2019.