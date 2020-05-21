Tongaat Hulett: Barloworld’s coronavirus dodge

It was something of a shock for Hudson.

"Yes, I am surprised," he tells the FM. "We’ve been negotiating with Barloworld for ages, they did a proper due diligence and we shook hands in February. And when they did so, Covid-19 was already among us, so I don’t think they can argue they never saw it coming."

Hudson says that throughout, Sewela told him the board supported the deal.

"We then met Barloworld on May 8, and we told them they’re not looking at all the right data. We know the starch business, and we know what the opportunities are. I’m not being overly optimistic about its prospects either — I’m being entirely realistic," he says.

He isn’t exaggerating: during Tongaat’s last financial year, the starch business made R4bn in revenue and R777m in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda). The business, consisting of four mills, has an 86% market share in SA. The sugar business, by contrast, produced just R395m in ebitda, on revenues four times the size.

The transaction will now go into an arbitration process.

Makwe Masilela, chief investment officer at Makwe Fund Managers, believes the Barloworld deal is now dead in the water.

"If someone suspects that, given the economic conditions, demand won’t be there, they’re not unreasonable to [try to walk away]. Right now, if you’ve got money, as Barloworld does, they’ll know they’re in a better bargaining position to get things cheaper, and they’ll know Tongaat is desperate to sell."

But Chris Logan, chief investment officer at Opportune Investments, thinks it wouldn’t be the end of the world if the Barloworld deal fell apart.

"It’s a very good business, and it could have more potential than we think. If Tongaat looks globally, it may get a better deal elsewhere, maybe from a trade buyer, than it would have got from Barloworld," he says.

Still, you can sort of see Barloworld’s point. Because of Covid-19, many businesses know they have to conserve as much cash as possible, so they have slashed staff and salaries, and ditched acquisitions.