WATCH: What Africa can learn from the ‘miracle on the Han’

South Korea’s experience of rapid economic growth presents a compelling success model for developing countries on the African continent. It’s one of few countries that made the remarkable transition in only three decades from a resource-poor, low-income nation to a high-income economy and now one of the leaders of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Jong-Dae Park, the South Korean ambassador in SA and a specialist in African development, having written a titled book “Re-inventing Africa’s Development — Linking Africa to the Korean Development Model”; and Dr Martyn Davies, Deloitte MD for emerging markets & Africa and dean of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management, who has spent time gathering insights in South Korea about what Africa can learn from “the Miracle on the Han”.