S&P Global affirms SA’s rating and outlook as it notes that citizens are getting poorer
April’s unscheduled downgrade was precipitated by the effect of the Covid-19 crisis on the economy and SA’s worsening fiscal profile
23 May 2020 - 12:35
S&P Global affirmed SA’s rating on Friday, maintaining a stable outlook that came with the country's most recent downgrade.
The decision, at its scheduled review, follows the move in April to send SA deeper into junk territory, when it cut the country’s foreign and local currency credit ratings to BB- and BB respectively. April’s downgrade was a deviation from S&P's regulated calendar and was was precipitated by the effect of the Covid-19 crisis on the economy and SA’s worsening fiscal profile.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now