FISCAL MEASURES
Business and labour agree that social grants be temporarily topped up
Finance minister says Treasury will present a package of fiscal measures to the cabinet for consideration
15 April 2020 - 05:41
Consensus that the government should temporarily top up welfare grants as a response to the Covid-19 economic crisis is growing as both business and labour endorse the idea and finance minister Tito Mboweni heads to cabinet with a proposal on Wednesday.
In a briefing to journalists on Tuesday, Mboweni said that the Treasury would present a package of fiscal measures to the cabinet for consideration.
