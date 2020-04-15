National FISCAL MEASURES Business and labour agree that social grants be temporarily topped up Finance minister says Treasury will present a package of fiscal measures to the cabinet for consideration BL PREMIUM

Consensus that the government should temporarily top up welfare grants as a response to the Covid-19 economic crisis is growing as both business and labour endorse the idea and finance minister Tito Mboweni heads to cabinet with a proposal on Wednesday.

In a briefing to journalists on Tuesday, Mboweni said that the Treasury would present a package of fiscal measures to the cabinet for consideration.