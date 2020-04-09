Economy NEWS ANALYSIS NEWS ANALYSIS: Lockdown decision is fraught with danger The chances of extending the lockdown appear high, and a return to normal economic activity will be difficult to achieve BL PREMIUM

As SA waits for news of whether the lockdown will be extended, government decisionmakers sit with a problem: not enough testing has been done to make an informed decision.

SA began its lockdown earlier than most countries. Not even 10 people had died when the lockdown began on March 26. The result was that the imported epidemic was effectively shut down and the rate at which transmission was happening slowed markedly.