WATCH: How PMI has fallen to financial crisis levels
Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the last PMI data
03 March 2020 - 11:22
Activity at SA’s factory gate remains sluggish.
The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) has suffered its fourth monthly decline, coming in at 44.3 in February, its lowest level since the 2008/2009 financial crisis.
Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to talk about the data.
