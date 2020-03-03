Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How PMI has fallen to financial crisis levels

Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the last PMI data

03 March 2020 - 11:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Activity at SA’s factory gate remains sluggish.

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) has suffered its fourth monthly decline, coming in at 44.3 in February, its lowest level since the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to talk about the data.

Or listen to the full audio:

Manufacturing business conditions hit 11-year low

The Absa PMI fell to its lowest level since 2009, as the world battles coronavirus implications and SA contends with threats of power cuts
Economy
1 day ago

Rand and local market get an advance dose of virus

With the extreme volatility, the currency could also just as easily swing back to its previous, more positive levels
Business
2 days ago

China’s metals sector issues SOS to state as stocks pile up

There are ominous signs a physical demand shock is playing out in China, which may generate a second-wave hit to prices
World
18 hours ago

Unsmoke South Africa: it’s time for a new conversation to reduce smoking rates

SPONSORED | Philip Morris launches a local campaign to ensure a smoke-free future
National
6 days ago

Private-sector business conditions tick up in January

The IHS Markit PMI shows conditions are still in weak territory, however, amid weaker new orders and stronger cost pressures leading to job losses
Economy
3 weeks ago

