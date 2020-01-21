News Leader
WATCH: Why the IMF cut SA’s 2020 growth forecast
Montfort Mlachila, the International Monetary Fund’s resident representative in SA, talks to Business Day TV
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut SA’s growth forecast for 2020, and right through to 2021. Growth is expected to peak at 0.8% in 2020 down from a forecast of 1.1% previously.
Montfort Mlachila, the IMF’s resident representative in SA, joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss the country’s growth trajectory.