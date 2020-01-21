Economy

WATCH: Why the IMF cut SA’s 2020 growth forecast

Montfort Mlachila, the International Monetary Fund’s resident representative in SA, talks to Business Day TV

21 January 2020 - 10:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut SA’s growth forecast for 2020, and right through to 2021. Growth is expected to peak at 0.8% in 2020 down from a forecast of 1.1% previously.

Montfort Mlachila, the IMF’s resident representative in SA, joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss the country’s growth trajectory.

