WATCH: How SA’s business confidence has recovered

SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief economist Richard Downing talks to Business Day TV about latest BCI data

10 October 2019 - 09:54 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index has rebounded from a 34-year low in September, rising 3.3 index points to 92.4.

The boost in sentiment was largely supported by increased merchandise export volumes and new vehicle sales.

Business Day TV spoke to Sacci chief economist Richard Downing about the latest data.

Or listen to the full audio:

