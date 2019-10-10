News Leader
WATCH: How SA’s business confidence has recovered
SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief economist Richard Downing talks to Business Day TV about latest BCI data
10 October 2019 - 09:54
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index has rebounded from a 34-year low in September, rising 3.3 index points to 92.4.
The boost in sentiment was largely supported by increased merchandise export volumes and new vehicle sales.
Business Day TV spoke to Sacci chief economist Richard Downing about the latest data.
Or listen to the full audio: