WATCH: Why the Bank left rates unchanged

Nedbank senior economist Nicky Weimar, Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga and Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talk to Business Day TV

20 September 2019 - 09:45 Business Day TV
South African Reserve Bank. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
South African Reserve Bank. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The Reserve Bank resisted pressure to cut interest rates and kept them unchanged on Thursday.

Only four of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting a rate cut, but the decision still attracted criticism from analysts who think the Bank should do more to support an economy that is barely growing and has an unemployment rate that is approaching 30%.

Nedbank senior economist Nicky Weimar, Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga and Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings joined Business Day TV to discuss the decision.

