PODCAST | Local politics is putting the SA economy at risk

A panel considers the metrics that can be used to gauge the effects of political scandals on SA’s economy and investor sentiment

25 July 2019 - 16:19 Mudiwa Gavaza
Former SA president Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on July 19, 2019. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/AFP
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, the focus is on the political economy.

With a number of high-profile public cases in the country dominating headlines, such as former president Jacob Zuma's testimony at the state capture inquiry, revelations at the PIC inquiry and the high court ruling against the public protector among others, how is this affecting the SA economy?

Dawie Roodt. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined in studio by Dawie Roodt, director and chief economist of the Efficient Group, and Genevieve Quintal, politics editor of Business Day, to unpack the issues.

In this discussion, the panel considers the metrics that can be used to gauge the effects of these political scandals on SA’s economy and investor sentiment.

The International Monetary Fund released a report on Wednesday cutting its growth forecast for SA. What does this mean and could other institutions follow suit? Roodt explains how economists go about gauging possible growth and the factors that affect currency fluctuations and overall perceptions of the SA economy internally and externally.

Parliament. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Our guests give their outlook for the rest of the year, together with comments on the rand and possible economic drivers to look out for. Quintal highlights that with the state capture inquiry set to end in September, South Africans may have the first draft of the report from that process by the end of 2019.

Listen in to hear thoughts relating to these and other issues:

