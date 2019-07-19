Economy

WATCH: Why the Bank cut rates for the first time in more than a year

A panel of experts talk to Business Day TV about the Reserve Bank’s decision to cut rates

19 July 2019 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the first interest rate cut in more than a year — a unanimous decision to cut by 25 basis points.

Investec treasury economist Tertia Jacobs; Absa’s head of retail investment specialists, Tsitsi Hatendi-Matika; and Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi joined Business Day TV to discuss the Reserve Bank’s decision to cut rates.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

