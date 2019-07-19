WATCH: Why the Bank cut rates for the first time in more than a year

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the first interest rate cut in more than a year — a unanimous decision to cut by 25 basis points.

Investec treasury economist Tertia Jacobs; Absa’s head of retail investment specialists, Tsitsi Hatendi-Matika; and Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi joined Business Day TV to discuss the Reserve Bank’s decision to cut rates.