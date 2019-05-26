ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data points will remain contained

The week ahead will see the release of April’s producer price index (PPI) for manufactured goods on Thursday, as well as the release of April’s private sector credit extension and trade balance data on Friday.

Just a week after consumer inflation eased, data from Statistics SA will likely show that farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index eased slightly from March’s 6.2% — but economists say it will still remain at about 6%.

Producer inflation was historically viewed as foreshadowing consumer inflation, which is the key benchmark used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. But with modern logistics, producer inflation tends to move in tandem with consumer inflation, but swings more wildly because retailers try to keep prices “sticky” to avoid upsetting customers.

The manufacturing PMI survey for April pointed to an easing in operating cost inflation linked to a slightly stronger rand compared to the prior month but fuel prices reached a record high that month.

Motorists saw the steepest fuel price hike in four years in April, a third consecutive hike. However, higher administered prices after the electricity tariff hike, a weaker rand and fuel price increases should not bring about any sustained upward pressure on prices as food prices should remain under control, Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said.

On Friday, the trade account is expected to show a small surplus, from the R5bn recorded in March as trade activity is typically affected by Easter and public holidays in April.

The balance of trade is an indicator of the difference in value between a country’s imports and exports and dictates SA’s current account, which is indicative of the country’s trade with the rest of the world.