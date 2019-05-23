Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why inflation has moderated

23 May 2019 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Data released on Wednesday showed that inflation slowed to 4.4% in April, below expectations.

Measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), inflation decelerated from March’s 4.5%. This was below a poll by Trading Economics, which expected inflation to rise to 4.7%; and the Bloomberg consensus, which expected inflation to remain flat at 4.5%.

Nedbank senior economist Nicky Weimar joined Business Day TV to discuss where inflation is headed and how this will affect future monetary policy decisions.

Nedbank Senior Economist Nicky Weimar talks to Business Day TV about the consumer price index data

Inflation surprises analysts by slowing in April

CPI decelerated despite the steepest fuel price hike in four years in April — a third consecutive hike
Economy
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE led lower by banks and general retailers

Locally, the market is anticipating the announcement of a new Cabinet and the consumer price inflation for April on Wednesday
Markets
1 day ago

Rand weaker as US-China trade headlines hog the spotlight

The local currency lost ground after the US adopted a softer tone towards Chinese tech giant Huawei, which supported the dollar
Markets
2 days ago

US Federal Reserve says economic risks have receded, but still present

With inflation pressures muted the US central bank can afford to be patient, Fed minutes show
World
15 hours ago

Never a dull moment as Reserve Bank considers policy on rates

Arguments against the Bank cutting rates are that hikes will spill over into consumer price inflation and that the fiscal policy is already ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.