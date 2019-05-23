WATCH: Why inflation has moderated

Data released on Wednesday showed that inflation slowed to 4.4% in April, below expectations.

Measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), inflation decelerated from March’s 4.5%. This was below a poll by Trading Economics, which expected inflation to rise to 4.7%; and the Bloomberg consensus, which expected inflation to remain flat at 4.5%.

Nedbank senior economist Nicky Weimar joined Business Day TV to discuss where inflation is headed and how this will affect future monetary policy decisions.