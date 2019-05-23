As expected, Reserve Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

On Thursday, and as expected, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept interest rates unchanged at 6.75%.

All 22 economists polled by Bloomberg expected the repo rate to remain unchanged despite lower inflation and a weaker economic outlook — with expectations that the economy contracted in the first quarter of the year.

The Bank adopted a more dovish stance in their statement, indicating that there may be room for interest rate cuts this year. “Average inflation expectations have been declining slowly since the end of 2017,” Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.